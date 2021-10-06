Laikipia residents petition MPs following fresh bandit attacks

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has directed the House Departmental Committee on Security and Administration to look into Laikipia insecurity and table a report in 60 days.

The move by the Speaker comes amid a petition by Laikipia residents asking Parliament to investigate the banditry attacks and provide a lasting solution to the perennial skirmishes.

In the petition, residents enumerated what they say are the causes of the insecurity in the area which include the issue of absentee landowners, arbitrary arrests of those who act in the communities interest, human-wildlife conflict occasioned by land shortage, opaque land deals, and also failure by the ministry of land to act on expired land leases.

The residents sought MPs intervention following fresh attacks despite the ongoing security operation to restore peace in the troubled areas.

The latest incident being the shooting of three National Police Reservists patrolling Ol Moran village Tuesday night.

This comes barely a week after two reservists based at Tumaini Academy in Ngarenarok area were attacked.

According to security officers, the three suffered serious injuries. One was shot in the stomach, another in the leg, and the third had his arm shattered with bullets.

Reporting/Photos by Lydia Mwangi