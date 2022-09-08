Laikipia residents urged to conserve riparian zones

Laikipia County residents have been urged to take advantage of the short rains to plant trees to conserve the riparian zones.

Speaking to the media at a tree planting exercise in Nanyuki town, National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) Laikipia County Director Jackson Muturo warned those who exercise farming along the riparian zones noting that it could destroy rivers through soil erosion, sediments runoff and diversions.

“It’s good for residents to note that Laikipia has limited river resources, hence practising farming along the rivers is destructive. Also, those who depend on the rivers downstream end up not getting clean water,” said Muturo.

He added that they were engaging with various environmental stakeholders aimed at planting about 5000 trees along the Nanyuki river riparian zones this year among other areas in the county. The exercise saw about 200 indigenous and baobab trees planted at Nanyuki stream, around the sportsman arms area.

Laikipia East Assistant County commissioner Monica Muthoni called on residents to be vigilant in planting more trees for the sake of future generations.

“This is a good time to plant trees and not only along the rivers but also where we live. This should not be a one-time activity, but a routine in a bid to protect our environment,” said the Assistant County Commissioner.

Nanyuki ward MCA elect Antony Theuri said he was committed to addressing environmental issues.

Nanyuki-based environmental crusader Francis Thuti said every tree counts and called on residents to plant fruit trees which he noted would address food shortage and combat climate change.

Isaiah Tema, a resident, said with enough trees planted, the human-wildlife conflict would be tamed since the elephants could feed on trees instead of invading private farms.

According to NEMA integrated national land use guidelines, waste dumping, river diversion, transboundary water resources conflicts, encroachment of wetlands and riparian, and oil spills have been pointed out as significant water bodies challenges in the country.