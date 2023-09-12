Laikipia: School going children bear brunt of prolonged drought

Residents of Mukogodo West in Laikipia County have been grappling with acute food shortage following the prolonged drought with school going children being the most affected.

The severe drought has impacted school retention as pupils find it hard to consistently attend lessons due to increased hunger pangs.

Speaking while receiving food aid from Laikipia County, MP Jane Kagiri called on the government to provide meal programs in schools so that the children can have at least one meal per day.

“This food aid is not enough because it will only serve today and tomorrow, we are calling upon the government to drill boreholes and construct dams in Laikipia so that we can have adequate water for irrigation,” she said

Elsewhere in Kajiado Central Sub-County among the indigenous Maasai Community learners, retention in schools has been relatively low.

Education has been adversely affected due to the effects of drought which has left families in abject poverty.

In an effort to combat this and ensure food security stakeholders have embarked on a lucrative adaptation sensitization campaign by launching a farming project dubbed ‘Kilimo Shuleni’ in Ildamat Boys High School.

The five acre piece of land under cultivation is a food sustenance initiative intended to be replicated in other areas.

According to County Director of Education, Martin Cheruyiot, learners dropping out of school due to hunger is a major challenge affecting access to education.

Cheruyiot says such initiatives are key in boosting livelihoods which in turn act as key education enablers.

Locals expressed optimism that the initiative will boost food security and bridge skills among locals in Kajiado Central Sub County.