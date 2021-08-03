Laikipia West: Govt assures residents of safety, directs parents to take Children back to school

Parents who had withdrawn their children from school in Laikipia West over rising insecurity have been directed to return them back.

Laikipia West Sub-County Deputy County Commissioner Hezron Nyamberi and his Nyahururu Sub-County counterpart Moses Murwoki said government has deployed security personnel in the area to guarantee children and locals of their safety.

Learning activities in ten schools among them Ndindika Primary and Secondary, Arabel primary, Mbogoini Primary, Wangwachi Primary school, Mirango primary school, Bondeni Primary school, Kabati Primary school and Kabati mixed secondary school all in Laikipia West constituency had been paralyzed due to incessant banditry attacks and livestock thefts in the area.

“We have assured the community that we will do everything in our power to ensure learning is not disrupted. You can see that in Kabati and Bondeni secondary schools the students are in schools,and learning is ongoing,” Nyamberi said as he issued an update on the situation in the area.

He added that “the two schools are next to a hideout for bandits and we have secured them. We have laid up strategies on how we will deal with them.”

During a meeting at Wangwachi Primary school, he told parents not to heed government directive noting that police officers will be deployed in schools to ensure that the students were safe.

The DCC said that the security officers will be conducting regular patrols at the schools and areas surrounding them to ensure that both the teachers and learners were safe.

Amaya Triangle Director Nyaguthii Wahome accused herders from the neighboring counties of Baringo, Samburu and Isiolo of disrupting learning in the region.

She said that the agenda of Amaya Triangle Initiative is to bring together four Northern Kenya counties among them Laikipia, Samburu, Isiolo and Baringo and ensure that there was coexistence in the region. She however regretted that some counties had refused to foster peace among their residents.

“We came on board because of the challenges we had been facing since 2016 and 2017 where many people including security officers were killed. It is sad that attacks are resurfacing just before we head into another election,” Wahome lamented

“We have maintained peace and there has been no issue. Attacks should stop. there is no justification for this. It is sad if they are politically instigated,” She added.

In the neighbouring Nyahururu sub county, thousands of people staged demonstrations at Kinamba township to protest rising cases of insecurity in the region.

Angry parents had earlier in the morning stormed Arabel primary school, Ndindika primary and secondary school and Mbogoini primary where they withdrew their children before heading to the streets where they engaged police in running battles.

Area MCA Peter Thomi and residents accused police of lobbing teargas canisters and using live bullets to disperse angry residents who had gone to air their grievances at the Deputy County Commissioner offices.

This is as tension remains high in the region especially in Ol-Moran, Githiga and Sossian wards following days of bandit attacks and counter operations to flush out armed bandits at the Laikipia Nature Conservancy at the border of Baringo and Laikipia counties and Loisaba wildlife Conservancy at the border of Samburu – Laikipia – Isiolo counties.

On Saturday morning a General Service Unit (GSU) Inspector was shot dead after an ambush staged by bandits while they were patrolling the volatile Laikipia Nature Conservancy.

The killing of the senior GSU officer came a day after another civilian was shot dead by armed bandits.

The 37-year old man identified as Martin Kingori Njeri who was riding on a bicycle along the Laikipia Nature Conservancy cutline security road was fatally shot by the unknown number of bandits said to have been in hiding inside the vast Conservancy.