Fishermen in Lake Naivasha are up in arms over a sharp increase in cases of seining noting that this spelt doom for the sector that employs hundreds of people.

They noted that this was worsened by traders who were buying undersize fish harvested by illegal fishermen who were operating openly around the troubled water.

This emerged when the fishermen from Kasarani landing beach held a protest over threats and harassment by traders involved in buying the immature fish.

According to the irate fishermen and traders, one of the traders was using her connection to a senior county officer to oppress them.

One of the traders Jeremiah Odera called for a reshuffle of fisheries department in the sub-county adding that they had failed in their duty.

He said that the lives of tens of families around the beach were in great danger due an increase in cases of seining (fishing along the shorelines).

“We have seen a case where one individual has been using her powers to buy undersize fish and these possess a major threat to the lake,” he said.

Odera said that they had raised the issue with the county government on several occasions but no action had been taken.

“We are asking the CEC for Agriculture to intervene over the current crisis around this beach which has been caused by some few individuals with support from fisheries officer,” he said.

Another trader Korona Kamret said that the business rivalry had been seen the licenses of over 30 boats canceled in unclear circumstances by the department of fisheries.

She added that women who owned boats were the most affected adding that this had raised tension in the estate that is also home to thousands of flower farm workers.

“One trader who has a close relationship with a senior fisheries officer is responsible for the current crisis in this beach and we are asking the Governor to intervene,” she said.

This was echoed by Beth Wangari who said that they were working in fear over arrest or cancellation of their licenses.

“This lake is meant to benefit all but one individual has caused us sleepless nights by trying to buy all harvested fish including under size ones,” she said.

Last month, the Governor Lee Kinyanjui suspended the planned three month annual fishing ban and instead said that the county will embark on a major restocking of the lake.