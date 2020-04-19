Lakeview MCA Karanja Mburu dies in road accident

The Member of the County Assembly of Lakeview Ward in Naivasha, Karanja Mburu, has died following a road accident at Gilgil viewpoint along the Nakuru-Nairobi highway.

Karanja Mburu is reported to have been travelling from Naivasha heading to Nakuru town.

The Lakeview MCA is reported to have lost control of his vehicle and rammed into a tree early Sunday morning.

Gilgil Sub-county police commander Emmanuel Opuru said that his body was retrieved from the wreckage and taken to Gilgil Sub-county mortuary.

Until his demise, the Jubilee MCA was a member of the Health Services Committee, the Energy, Environment and Natural Resources Committee, the Budget and Appropriations Committee, the Lands, Housing and Physical Planning Committee, the ICT Committee and the Agriculture Committee.

Kenyans including politicians took to social media to mourn the Nakuru lawmaker.

Through his twitter handle, Deputy President William Ruto Kenyans in mourning Karanja Mburu.

He described the deceased as a devoted and distinguished politician humble and industrious leader who served his people selflessly.

“Peter Karanja Mburu was a humble, devoted and distinguished politician who selflessly served the people of Lakeview Ward in Nakuru County. Mheshimiwa Mburu was a giant. A sincere and dependable leader with immense ability and brains that made him a powerful agent for transformation; the country has lost a fearless servant and a fighter for a just society,” said Ruto.

Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri mourned Mburu as a vibrant, focused and open-minded young man.

“It’s with a heavy heart that I send my heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, Naivasha Lakeview ward and Nakuru county as a whole for the tragic and untimely passing of Hon. Karanja Mburu. He was a vibrant, focused, open-minded, transparent and energetic young man. RIP,” said Ngunjiri.

His Jubilee Party mourned the legislator as committed and served his community diligently.

“We remember him for his commitment to the people, whom he served diligently & passionately. Our deepest sympathies go out to the family and friends. May the Almighty God be our comforter throughout this difficult time.”