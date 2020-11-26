Lame will be the first film to premiere in Uasin Gishu County

#NewFilmPremiere Lame's world comes tumbling down the moment he sets his eyes on Tasha during a presentation he's making on her behalf. He losses his job as a result. This brings Tasha's five year dream of getting solutions to farmers in the region to a halt. pic.twitter.com/hrEsSk4NhI — Eldoret Film Festival (@EldoretFilm) November 24, 2020

Lame, a film about two young people, Lame and Tasha, who are seeking solutions to problems facing farmers in the region is set to premiere at Rupa Cinema in Eldoret Uasin Gishu county on December 11th. It will be the first film premiere in the county.

The movie Lame is a beneficiary of the Film Empowerment Program. The program is a product of the Kenya Film Commission. The program was conceived under its mandate and function of promoting the development of local content and establishing a film fund.

The film is set in Eldoret; produced by Bii Cosmas and directed by Joan Rispa Kiragu in conjunction with the Eldoret Film Festival. It stars Octavious Onyang’o and Qui Gitonga as Lame and Tasha, respectively.

The film revolves around Lame, whose company had been contracted by Tasha to present their proposal to a government agriculture Committee messes up the presentation after seeing Tasha in the room. With time running out, and challenges mounting, Lame and Tasha have to overcome their differences and work together to realize their dream. This takes them through a journey of personal discovery and a realization that none can make it on their own.

The film premieres on 11th December 2020 at Rupa’s Cinema, Eldoret from 6:00-8:00 PM.

