Lampard begins Everton reign with FA Cup win over Brentford

Everton’s new manager Frank Lampard made the perfect start as he led his side to a 4-1 win against Brentford in the FA Cup fourth round at Goodison Park.

Lampard, who succeeded the unpopular Rafael Benitez on Monday, was afforded a rapturous welcome before kick-off and Everton made it a winning opening with a convincing and confident performance.

Everton led after 31 minutes – the first time they have gone ahead in a game since 23 October – when substitute Yerry Mina, on for the injured Ben Godfrey, powered home Demarai Gray’s corner.

The excellent Richarlison doubled Everton’s advantage three minutes after the interval when he lofted Allan’s inviting pass over the onrushing Brentford keeper David Raya.

Ivan Toney quickly pulled one back for the Bees from the penalty spot after he was brought down by Jordan Pickford, but Everton responded to kill off any hopes of a comeback.

Mina’s presence was once again a significant factor as another Gray corner arrived at the far post for Mason Holgate to score just after the hour.

Andros Townsend drilled home the fourth in stoppage time to give Lampard the victory he would have been desperate to secure.

