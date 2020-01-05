Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) has lifted the temporary closure of Lamu Civilian Airstrip.

The airstrip was temporarily closed down earlier Sunday following the early morning botched attack by Al Shaabab militants at Simba army base in Lamu County.

“KCAA wishes to notify aviation stakeholders and members of the public that after the early morning incident in Lamu County, the temporary closure of Lamu Civilian Airstrip operated by Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) has been lifted allowing for normal operations to resume,” KCAA boss Gilbert Kibe said in a statement.

All passenger flights to Lamu had been cancelled following closure of the airstrip.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



KDF said terrorists mounted a 5:30 am attack on a military base used by both US and Kenyan forces in Lamu County.

The department of Defense spokesman Col. Paul Njuguna said they repulsed the Al-Shabaab insurgents who tried to take control of the Manda airstrip, killing four terrorists.

Five suspects have been arrested in connection with the dawn Al Shabaab attack according to the police.

The attack comes barely three days after the al Qaeda-linked Islamist insurgents attacked passenger buses at Nyongoro near Witu town in Lamu County, killing three people.