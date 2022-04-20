Lamu: Imams urged to sensitize residents on effects of drug abuse

ByKNA

Madrassa teachers and Imams from Lamu East constituency, in Lamu County have been urged to use Mosques to sensitize residents on the effects of drug abuse. 

Statistics availed during a day-long conference held in Chundhwa village revealed that more than 65% of youth were abusing drugs. 

Scholars from the constituency, led by Professor Othman Mujahid, noted that drug abuse among the youth was responsible for declining education levels, poverty and social insecurity.

The scholars cited Egypt which succeeded in curbing drug abuse through mosque campaigns. 

They also stressed the need to build an Islamic university as a way of boosting education in the Coast region.

  

