Lamu leaders condemn alleged brutality against locals

Leaders drawn from Lamu County have condemned the alleged brutality against civilians allegedly by members of the police service in Lamu County and are calling for compensation of locals.

The said atrocities are believed to have been committed in the wake of a crackdown instituted in the region after the mysterious murder of a police constable.

The group led by Former governor Issa Timammy says area residents have greatly suffered in the hands of police who assault them at will following the brutal killing of a security officer in Lamu East.

Condemning the incident, the leaders called on the police to carry out its investigations methodically so as to avoid inflicting pain of members of the public who are innocent.

While demanding compensation for the over 60 victims of alleged police brutality in Tchundwa and Muyabogi, Timamy, said after the body of the slain officer, Hesbon Okemwa Anunda, was recovered in a forest, security officers launched a major operation and senseless torture of locals against men, women and children with a view to finding the killers.

Timamy also wants the government to intensify investigations in order to recover the G3 rifle and 60 rounds of ammunition which belonged to the slain police officer.

Nominated MCA Amina Kale accused police officers of selective action saying cases of attacks and drug trafficking go unabated in Lamu, only for police to use excessive force when one of their own is attacked.

The late Anunda, who was attached to Tchundwa Police Post in Lamu East, was reported missing on Wednesday last week while on his way from Kizingitini Police Station. His lifeless body which had panga cuts was later found in a forest.