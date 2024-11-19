Lamu MP Ruweida Obo registers gifts, sets integrity benchmark

Lamu East MP Ruweida Obo has demonstrated exemplary integrity by officially registering gifts she received from 99 dockers in Lamu County, setting a precedent for compliance with public service ethics.

The dockers, who recently secured permanent and pensionable employment following her intervention through President William Ruto, presented the gifts as an expression of gratitude.

The total value of the gifts exceeded Ksh 20,000, a threshold that legally requires public officers to declare and register such items.

Ruweida, in adherence to the law, promptly visited the Speaker of the National Assembly, Moses Wetangula, to officially record the gifts in line with her obligations as an employee of the Parliamentary Service Commission.

“Today, I have formally registered these gifts, given to me by these grateful young men and women,” she said. “We make the law and live by the law.”

Her actions underscore the importance of accountability and transparency in public service, demonstrating her commitment to ethical leadership.

As the first female MP for Lamu East, Ruweida has set a powerful example for her peers, showcasing the importance of complying with the Public Officer Ethics Act.

By formally declaring the gifts, she reinforces the legal framework that aims to curb potential conflicts of interest while fostering public trust in leadership.

Her conduct serves as a reminder that adherence to laws governing the receipt of gifts is not only a legal requirement but also a moral obligation for all public officers.

Ruweida’s actions stand as a benchmark for ethical leadership, inspiring other leaders to uphold integrity and transparency in their service to the public.