The Kenya Ports Authority has commissioned Lamu Port’s first 85 ton capacity tugboat with the intention of increasing the facility’s cargo handling capacity. KPA Chairman Gen (Rtd) Joseph Kibwana says the Authority is also looking into engaging the Democratic Republic of Congo into partaking in the Northern Transport Corridor, and increasing cargo volumes at the Port of Mombasa and inland container depots in Nairobi and Naivasha.

