Lamu Port set for inaugural livestock export to Oman

Kenya is set to export the first batch of livestock through Lamu Port to Oman as the two countries look to increase livestock trade in the coming years.

Tuesday, the ship loaded with 15,600 heads of livestock from different livestock-keeping zones within the coast region will sail from the new port to Port of Salalah in Oman.

Al Bashayer Meat Company, an Omani-based company, which bought the 15,600 animals from Kenya- 200 cattle and 15,400 sheep and goats, will now be doing a 30-day rotation between the ports of Lamu and Salalah.

The company, which was established in 2016 and partly owned by the Oman government, imports animals mainly from Kenya, Somalia, Sudan, South Africa and Kazakhstan.

It has now acquired some 100 acres of land adjacent to the Lamu Port, where it has established a holding ground for the animals for export.

Apart from Al Bashayer Meat Company, the Port of Lamu has also attracted yet another livestock importer from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Kenya has negotiated a number of sanitary protocols with Middle East countries to facilitate the export of livestock and livestock products from Lamu Port.

Peter Masinde, Manager Cargo Operations Port of Lamu, said apart from Al Bashayer, the other UAE importer is also planning to put up another 100-acre animal holding facility in Hindi, Lamu.

“We now have two importers from Oman and UAE who have shown interest in Lamu. This other importer from Dubai, UAE may be coming on board within the next three months,” said Masinde.

Masinde said the livestock export business is poised to open Lamu and the northern frontier region where the animals are sourced from.

“The livestock market is wide and has a lot of potential. It provides an opportunity for the Kenyan farmers to invest in livestock for export,” he said.

Most of the animals for export are being sourced from Garissa, where they mainly keep the Black-headed sheep and the Galla goats.

Black-headed sheep and Galla goats are suited for low altitudes and they are also resistant to diseases that are why they are loved in Middle East countries.

Most of the cattle for export are sourced from Laikipia and the Merino sheep are sourced from Narok, whereas camels from Tana River County.

Apart from the Kenyan livestock, the port of Lamu will be handling animals from five other African countries including; Ethiopia, South Sudan, northern parts of Uganda, and as far as Mali, said Masinde.

Annually, the Lamu Port will have the capacity to handle in excess of 300,000 heads of livestock when the project is fully realized.

To handle the livestock export business effectively, the Ministry of Agriculture in July said it had set aside Sh500 million for the construction of livestock handling facilities around the Port of Lamu.

Masinde said the government will establish animal holding grounds in Bargoni near the Kenya Defense Forces Barracks in Lamu and a laboratory facility in Witu, also within Lamu.

The holding field near the port will be utilized as a quarantine facility for certifying livestock for export.

“The existing government holding grounds and laboratory facilities are at Mariakani in Mombasa, which is far from the port of Lamu. So the laboratory facility will be built at Witu and the livestock holding area will be built at Bargoni area, next to KDF barracks,” said Masinde.

Within the Lamu Port, the government will set up a holding yard on a 20-acre parcel of land next to berth number 1, said Masinde.

“The Ministry of Livestock is committed to funding the project. Funds have already been allocated and a contractor is being sought to carry out the project,” he said.

Jack Kisero, International Trader Manager at Al Bashayer, said this is the third time this year they are moving live animals from Kenya.

The first and second shipments were done in January and February through the Mombasa Port.

“This third shipment, we decided to move to Lamu because it is nearer to Salalah Port in Oman compared to Mombasa Port. From Lamu to Oman is a seven-day voyage when the sea is calm.”

Kisero said they have set up a pre-quarantine area for the animals.at the 100-acre parcel of land that they have acquired in Lamu.

“We are building a facility of international standards here in Lamu which will be able to handle live animals for export to Oman, Saudi, Qatar, Omar, Kuwait, and all other Middle East countries,” he said.

Al Bashayer Meat Company has also acquired Banyas 1, a Togo-flagged livestock vessel, which will be coming to Lamu Port for the next year.

The vessel, which has an overall length overall (LOA) of 72 meters and a width is 13 meters, has a capacity to carry 20,734 small animals (sheep and goats) and 2,200 cattle.

“We will be having a rotation every 30 days, until we see how best this port of Lamu works for us. Thereafter, we will start having a rotation every 21 days,” said Kisero.

The Port of Lamu was operationalized on May 20 last year by former President Uhuru Kenyatta and since then it has so far handled 13 vessels.