Lamu Port to be complete by October 2021, says Kasuku

Lamu Port project is set to be commissioned next year in October 2021 in the wake of financial hurdles and delays caused by COVID-19 crisis.

Speaking to KNA recently, during an inspection tour by the National Implementation Development Committee, LAPSSET CEO Silvester Kasuku stated that the completion of the three berths has been pushed to next year July-October 2021.

He further added that the project remains on course despite the economic downturn adding that this financial year, there is Sh. 6 billion budgetary allocation to ensure it completes on schedule.

The LAPSSET project has optimally required Ksh 11 billion annual funding to ensure that the project is completed by the previously set December 2020 deadline.

“The LAPSSET project is a key Vision 2030 flagship project that will transform Lamu’s entire profile into a key logistical hub,” Kasuku stated.

He said that despite the COVID-19 crisis affecting optimal operations at the port, works have continued albeit slower.

“Port completion of the three berths stands at 83 percent and with the Lamu-Witu Garsen road set to be completed next year, commissioning of the new port is not farfetched,” he noted.

The LAPSSET director general also revealed that design works are already underway for the Lamu-Turkana pipeline.

He also sought to allay locals’ fears over compensation, stating that the government will address the affected fishermen’s and farmers’ concerns.

Interior PS Karanja Kibicho in his remarks stated that the NDITC was pleased with the port’s status adding that the President is keen on its completion and operationalization.

He said that with road works for the Lamu-Witu-Garsen road at 64 percent the LAPSSET project is taking shape and would soon open the Northern Corridor.

Lamu Governor Fahim Twaha also urged the national government to aid in the implementation of water works projects such as the promised desalination plant for Mokowe area that was to be facilitated by the national government through the LAPSSET project.

“We just want the national government projects to have a positive impact on Lamu residents, even if funding and tendering is done from Nairobi,” Twaha stated.

Lamu East MP Athman Shariff also voiced his concerns over the project urging the national government to employ local youths as promised. The national government had promised to reserve an initial 100 dockers positions for local youths last year.