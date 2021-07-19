Lamu Port to receive additional handling equipment by December

Lamu Port is scheduled to receive new Port Handling Equipment by December this year amid increased cargo movement at the facility.

Speaking when the port received a French-owned vessel, MV Spirit of Dubai which docked at the new facility on Monday to pick a transshipment cargo destined for Jeddah in Saudi Arabia, Acting Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) Managing Director John Mwangemi said new equipment will help improve efficiency at the port.

Currently, the facility has been equipped with two Harbour Mobile Cranes, two Rubber Tyre Gantry Cranes, several Terminal Tractors and the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) mobile scanners.

Last Thursday, the first ever transshipment cargo from Zanzibar destined for Saudi Arabia, was offloaded at the port, which was commissioned on May 20, 2021 by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Amu 1, which is operated by a Kenyan shipping company- Lamu Shipping Limited, became the first commercial ship to dock the Lamu Port.

The vessel, which has a capacity of 124 TEUs, had on board 62 containers- 41 forty-foot containers and 21 twenty-foot containers loaded with a variety of agricultural products from Zanzibar destined for the middle eastern city.

According to Mwangemi, the reception of the MV Spirit of Dubai is to test the equipment at the port of Lamu since operationalization about two months ago.

“Our aim is to make the Port of Lamu the largest transshipment port in the region. We can take the largest ships of up to 410 metres in length,” said Mwangemi.

He added, “We are working towards talking with other shipping lines to ensure that we receive more vessels in the future.”

To attract more business to Lamu, the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has said a $10 transshipment fee has already been waived.

KRA is also in discussion to explore other tax break options.

The authority has already deployed the new Integrated Customs Management System (ICMS) at the Lamu Port to ensure faster clearance of cargo and enhanced turnaround time to secure competitive advantage in the shipping industry and pull more business to the Port.

During the reception of MV Spirit of Dubai, CMA CGM East Africa Deputy General Manager Daniel Sepetu praised the ICMS system.

“We are the pioneers and have tested the KRA, KPA and KRA systems. We managed to post the documents through the Integrated Customs Management System (ICMS) and the whole process went on smoothly,” said Sepetu.