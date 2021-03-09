Lamu Woman rep calls upon authorities to combat drug abuse in the County

Lamu county woman Representative Ruweida Mohmed has called upon the relevant government agencies to intervene so as to end the drug and substance abuse menace that has turned into a disaster in the county.

The Legislator wants the signing of a memorandum of understanding initiated with the elders to help eradicate drug abuse and trafficking that is threatening the young generation.

Speaking during the international women’s day celebrations held in Kizingitini village Lamu East constituency she said hundreds of youth are wasting their lives because of drugs.

Mohamed said Lamu elders are ready to assist the government to wipe out the county from the drug menace adding that drugs in Lamu are not only trafficked from Mombasa but also from neighboring Somalia.

”Lamu is counted as among the notorious gateway of drug trafficking which is then supplied to other regions,” she said.

Drug abuse has been rampant in the county particularly Lamu East and has witnessed the Killings of two chiefs who were at the forefront of advocating against drug abuse.

Lamu County Commissioner Irungu Macharia who was present during the event commended the efforts madeb by the residents for reducing the cases of drug abuse calling for further cooperation.

He said the county is also faced with challenges of terrorism radicalization with young people crosiing to the neighboring Somalia where they are recruited into the Al shabaab militia.

”For the short period I have been here we have reduced the cases of our youth crossing over to the bordering country to join radical groups,” he said.

The celebrations attended residents across the county were graced by the legendary Taarab singer Khadija Kopa from Tanzania.

The woman representative issued cheques from the National government affirmative action fund as well as loans to women.

Mohamed also officially launched the Lamu fishermen Sacco to help them access financial support to initiate projects for sustainable development.

