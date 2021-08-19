Land registry office launched in Samburu County

Residents of Samburu County who used to incur high costs while travelling to Nyahururu town in search of land services can now breathe a sigh of relief.

This is after the first-ever land registry office was launched in Maralal town.

While speaking to journalists in Maralal town after launching the new offices, Chief Administrative Secretary at the ministry of lands Alex Mwiru said a land registrar has already been deployed to serve the residents of Samburu County.

He said that the residents will soon start getting land services in Maralal town before September when President Uhuru Kenyatta is expected to tour the county.

“We now want to have records moved from Nyahuru to Maralal so that we can immediately begin serving the people of Samburu,” he said.

The CAS in addition said that the county has already received equipment from partners and will be used to offer services to residents.

“This is equipment which is going to help us a lot in terms of mapping, planning and solving disputes. We as ministry we are also putting a lot of effort to make sure that everything operates in Samburu,” Mwiru said.

Samburu County Deputy Governor Julius Leseeto said that the new office is a historic one and will go along-way to contribute to the resolution of marginalization related to land injustices in the county.