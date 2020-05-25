Civil Society Reference group is calling for the prosecution of landlords violating tenancy laws in pursuit of distress for rent during the Covid-19 pandemic and widespread flooding in the country.

In a statement, Civil Society Reference Group Presiding Convener Suba Churchill says the group is calling on Parliament to urgently review all laws governing built property and tenancy in line with the Constitution of Kenya 2010.

This is to protect tenants from rogue and uncouth property owners who engage in unlawful and criminal acts including removing roofing materials, doors, and other fixtures from their structures without any regard to the rights of tenants.

In particular, Churchill says the group will petition the National Assembly and the Senate to look at the Registered Land Act, the Landlord, and Tenant Act, the Distress for Rent Act, the Transfer of Property Act, the Rent Restriction Act, and the Auctioneers Act.

The group also calls on the Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji and the Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti to arraign any property owner who may be engaged in acts that breach any of those laws in their current form in pursuit of distress for rent.

The group is now calling on all tenants who have been affected by such actions to report to the nearest police station so that appropriate action can be taken against offending property owners.