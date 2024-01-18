Lands CS, top officials and stakeholders retreat to review performance in sector

Cabinet Secretary Alice Wahome led officials of the State Department for Lands and Physical Planning into a retreat on Thursday. She is the Lands, Public Works, Housing and Urban Development Cabinet Secretary.

Besides Ministry officials, the retreat brings together over 300 participants. This includes members of the Law Society of Kenya (LSK), Institute of Surveyors of Kenya (ISK), Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI), and Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

Wahome, who is with Principal Secretary Nixon Korir, said the two-day retreat aims to evaluate performance and improve services for Kenyans.

The CS emphasized the need to collaborate and serve Kenyans faithfully. She also called for overcoming the challenge posed by “cartels.” She indicated that the “cartels” have long dominated the land sector.

“I want us to shine through revenue collection of stamp duty. I know the loopholes as a practitioner and we must find areas of convergence and to close the gaps,” said the CS

The CS says the Ministry will attract a bigger share of the budget by increasing revenue collection. This will improve working conditions and operations, especially in the land registries.

During the first day of the retreat, CS Wahome revealed that the government is in the process of revoking all titles acquired fraudulently.

Lands and Physical Planning Principal Secretary Nixon Korir said the state department was on course to deliver on its mission. He noted that with collaboration with stakeholders, it can do much better.

“I thank our stakeholders, LSK, ISK, DCI, EACC for their continued support. One of the challenges that we’ve been having is the Ardhisasa system but since we engaged our stakeholders it’s now sorted,” said PS Korir.

National Land Commission member Reginald Okumu represented the NLC. He called upon land administration officers not to process the expired allotment letters.

“Once 60 days end, the allotment letter expires. Kindly do not process it if it’s not forwarded by NLC,” said Commissioner Okumu.

Heads of technical departments are expected to make presentations during the two-day retreat. They will provide guidelines to lands’ field staff as they serve the public.