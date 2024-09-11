Lands CS warns officers against soliciting bribes for service delivery

Lands Cabinet Secretary Alice Wahome has warned Lands Officers against soliciting bribes from innocent Kenyans before serving them.

Speaking in South Imenti Constituency during the official opening of a Land Registry at Nkubu town, Ms Wahome said her Ministry will harshly deal with any officer incriminated in any kind of corruption.

“We have agreed with my PS to wipe out all corrupt lands officers from the Ministry who are causing fights against families and communities due to their underhand dealings,” said Ms Wahome.

“I am therefore calling on Kenyans to be candid enough in reporting such officers to my office so that we can deal with them once and for all.”

She also called on Kenyans not to be easily coaxed into giving out their money adding that they were paying the very same officers they were bribing through their taxes.

“You have elected a government which has employed various officers so that they can serve you in the best way possible. Why then do you want to add more money to a lands officer for the service you have already paid for?” Ms Wahome posed.

She said she will not tolerate the old habit of corruption in her Ministry adding that she has received various complaints from various parts of Meru County including Igembe and Tigania regions.

“If you are a lands registrar, you don’t want to dare Alice Wahome because if I hear you are the recipient of these bribes, I will take you home without any hesitation,” said Ms Wahome.

She said she was committed to clear all the issues that have been bedevilling the Ministry of Lands including issuance of title deeds to public schools that are yet to receive them.

Wahome directed Imenti South Deputy County Commissioner to get a list of all the schools through their heads so they can be included in the ongoing school titling programme which was currently being offered for free by the government.

The CS vowed to implement the programme before the end of her tenure in order to recover some of the public lands that have been grabbed.

“We have no reason not to deliver the services that are within our state departments. I want to confirm that my Ministry is preparing more than 200,000 title deeds countrywide and I know by December more than 300,000 title deeds will be ready for issuance,” said Ms Wahome.

PS Nixon Korir said the Nkubu Registry was ready to kick off services since it has all the required officers including land surveyor, valuation officer, adjudication officers, land administration officers, as well as the registrar.

He also promised to provide the office with a vehicle for effective service delivery in the entire region.

Imenti South MP Shadrack Mwiti said the new lands office symbolises their collective commitment to improving people’s access to essential land services that they have been lacking for years.

He thanked the CS for gracing the occasion and her unwavering support in making the office a reality.

“This office will not only streamline land transactions in this area but also empower citizens by providing the necessary resources to navigate complexities. I urge the residents to feel free to come to this office whenever they have any land issue and I am sure they will be served to their satisfaction,” said Mr Mwiti.

Mwiti also urged the CS to help him in fast racking Igoji/Mweru 3 Land Adjudication Section which he said has faced considerable delays in adjudication.

The office is expected to serve the three sub counties of Imenti South Constituency which has 27 adjudication sections and more than 250,000 people.

The opening of the office is in line with a rapid initiative to speed up the issuing of title deeds to land owners across the country.

After opening of the office, the CS proceeded to the neighbouring Tharaka Nithi County where she issued 19,000 title deeds to the residents of Kathangachini.

This follows last week’s historic exercise where the CS issued 37,000 title deeds in Igembe North and Igembe South Constituencies in M