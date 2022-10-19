Lands nominee Zachariah Njeru vows to deal with corruption

Lands Cabinet Secretary nominee Zachariah Njeru Wednesday outlined his plan for one of the key ministries once he is approved for the job by Parliament.

Appearing before the vetting paned chaired by Speaker Moses Wetangula, the former ward administrator in Nakuru county was bombarded with questions surrounding the perennial land issues ranging from boundaries, historical injustices, titling, corruption and urban planning among others.

Njeru who has a bachelor’s in Information Science said he was aware of the mess at the lands registry that he will tackle by fast-tracking the digitization and automation process rolled out by his predecessor.

“I am aware of the hitches in the digitisation process which I will address to ensure the ministry is automated” he noted.

He told the members he had the requisite skills to deal with matters land and of priority he said would seal loopholes he blamed for many of the pending land problems that have delayed the issuance of title deeds and other transactions.

“I have IT skills and more so I specialised in records and archives management. I believe what we really need most at the state department of land is proper records and archive management and those skills I’ll take them to that department”.

Njeru further revealed he would embark on an audit of the land system singling out the Ardhi Sasa programme which he promised to clean up before the decentralisation of services to the counties.

Njeru who toured the ministry Tuesday committed to dealing with all the grey areas including repossessing illegal title deeds.

“Corruption in the land docket has been an issue. The medicine for this is digitization but it should be properly done” pointing out that he will archive all manual files as a backup in the event that they are needed.

“If we have individuals who have titles and they never followed proper processes to acquire those pieces of land, then as a CS I will make sure those titles are possessed back. If titles were not acquired procedurally then I will treat them as papers” he added.

His response irked the chair who called him out for referring to a title deed which is the most crucial document in land transactions as a mere paper.

On informal settlements, he said “we have come up with informal settlements and slums, one thing I will do once this committee approves me to go to this ministry, i will support programs that are geared towards improving the lives of people living there”.

On the National Spatial Plan, Njeru said he would work with county governments to ensure conformity.

“There is a physical and national spatial plan meant to organise and integrate planning. I will work hand in hand with county governments to ensure conformity with this plan, that way we will be able to have areas set for farming and others for settlement” he disclosed.

Njeru whose net worth is Ksh 80M acknowledged the task ahead was challenging even as he promised to deliver.

“My promise to Kenyans is that I will work for you. This docket is challenging but with proper leadership and engagements with wananchi, I know God will never give you a task that you can’t handle”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...