Landslide in southwest China buries at least 47

At least 47 people have been buried in a landslide on Monday morning in the southwestern Chinese province of Yunnan, according to state media.
Videos from local media showed rescuers working among collapsed homes and buildings.
More than 500 people have also been evacuated from the region after the incident, according to People’s Daily.
The incident took place at 05:51 local time (21:51 GMT). State broadcaster CCTV said that some households are among those trapped under the rubble.
Authorities are looking into the cause of the landslide.
Landslides are common in the remote region, which is surrounded by mountain ranges.
In January 2013, at least 18 people were killed in Zhenxiong county, which is located in Zhaotong, after a landslide.