Langata Road to experience traffic disruptions this weekend

Motorists using the busy Langata road will experience traffic disruptions this weekend to pave way for the installation of Uhuru Gardens footbridge.

Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) Saturday morning closed different sections of both inbound and outbound lanes between the U-turn just after the Carnivore entrance and the Uhuru Gardens entrance.

The footbridge will ensure pedestrians safely cross the busy road.

“The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) wishes to notify the public that a section of Langata Road, both inbound and outbound lanes, between the U-turn just after Carnivore Entrance and Uhuru Gardens Entrance will be closed at different time intervals on Saturday October 1, 2022 and Sunday October 2, 2022 from 5.00 am to 5.00 pm (12 hours)”, read a travel advisory.

Motorists will share the open lanes or seek alternative routes.

“KeNHA advises motorists to follow the proposed traffic management plan and cooperate with the police and traffic marshals on site, especially during the switch of the lane closures”.

