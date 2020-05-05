Lapsset project still on course

The construction timeline of the Lamu Port-South Sudan-Ethiopia Transport Corridor (Lapsset) is well on course despite the Coronavirus pandemic that has impacted on the progress of the project.

According to the contractor, China Communications Construction Company, all workers have been directed to move into the camp to reduce the risk of infection as completion of the first three berths near completion.

The 2.5 trillion shillings Lapsset Corridor Project plan includes a 32-berth port, transportation hubs for rail, highway and international airports in Lamu, Isiolo and Lodwar, an oil pipeline from South Sudan, Uganda and Ethiopia to Lamu Port, an oil refinery and three resort cities in Isiolo, Lamu and Turkana.

Despite the coronavirus outbreak that has forced the government to impose partial lockdowns and defined curfew hours, construction of the port project has proceeded smoothly as workers on the site embark on measures aimed at reducing the risk of infections.

At the site, each worker is required to wear personal protective gear as well as undergo regular temperature checkups. Construction of concrete placement of the last section of the vertical and horizontal beams in the third berth has since been completed.

Berth 3 project manager Meng Guosi says since confirmation of the first Covid-19 case on 13th of March, all workers were required to move to the camp to avert any possible infection that would have hampered the project implementation.

The first to third berth projects are being constructed by a consortium of companies led by China Communications Construction.