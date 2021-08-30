Largest oxygen plant set to start operations in Uasin Gishu

The Ministry of Health has launched the largest oxygen producing plant with a capacity of processing over 2,000 litres of oxygen per minute at Moi Teaching and referral Hospital –Eldoret (MTRH).

MTRH is a critical institution in terms of health in the region as it serves more than 23 counties across the country.

Since March 2020 MTRH has been headquarter for Covid-19 management centres in the region therefore its position is one of critical importance as far as health care management is concerned.

Speaking during the event Health CS Mutahi Kagwe said, “MTRH is among 500 facilities receiving support facilities with the highest oxygen generating machine in the region, since its processing capacity is high that means it could produce 3.5 to 4 tonnes of oxygen per day”.

In his remarks during the launch, CS Kagwe applauded the efforts of the senior management team at MTRH for the quick response to the needs of the rising cases of critical care patients in dire need of oxygen.

Kagwe noted that there are approximately 700 people every day under oxygen saying more lives could have been lost had they not had enough oxygen. He further added that all hospitals whether level 3,4,5 should at least have an oxygen plant.

“In addition to this facility there are other 20 Pressure Swing Absorption (PSA) plants producing 8,000 litres per minute translating to 15 tonnes of oxygen per day”, he said.

Kagwe revealed that MTRH is producing nearly as much oxygen as the entire country was producing in the advent of covid -19. We expect to have an additional 26 oxygen PSA plant under maintenance to be fully functional by 2022 in line with universal health coverage (UHC).

“I call upon the county government that is yet to set up piped oxygen to do so as soon as possible, so that we can operate more efficiently, “he added.

The CS said, that as we celebrate this noble achievement, I urge the MTRH board and leadership of Public Hospitals to ensure prudent utilization of resources and exercise integrity at all times.

“As for the health workers in Uasin Gishu and across the country we continue to appreciate you as you continue with your dedication in service to humanity. We value your efforts in keeping us safe and healthy”, he concluded.