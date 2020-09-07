Lari MP Jonah Mburu granted Ksh 2M bail in NG-CDF graft case

Lari MP Jonah Mburu has been granted Ksh 2 million cash bail and Ksh 5 million surety of the same amount.

Mburu and eight others denied charges of conspiring to embezzle Ksh 27 million from the National Government Constituency Development Fund.

He was charged alongside his company Pambazuko Distributors, Ayaan Makhash, Peter Mugo, Rumuli Limited, Ndemeki Limited, Francis Gachoka, Paul Nyanjui and Grace Muthoni.

The MP who is the first respondent, Ayaan (3rd respondent), Mugo (4th respondent) and Gachoka (7th respondent) were all barred from setting foot in Lari CDF offices.

Chief Magistrate Douglas Ogoti in his ruling further said that any interference with witnesses will lead to cancellation of bail terms.

Ogoti in granting bail said he considered several issues like nature of economic crimes against ordinary crimes.

The suspects will face a variety of charges among them conspiracy to commit an offence of corruption, conflict of interest, abuse of office, willful failure to comply with the laws relating to procurement, dealing with suspect property and acting without authorization.

According to the DPP, the MP alongside the other suspects indirectly and directly received Ksh 27 million being payments from various entities trading with the Lari NG-CDF between the financial year 2018/2018.

The DPP further revealed that the MP received benefits from Oshoann general merchants and Oshland Ventures through Pambazuko Distributors Limited.

Mugo was awarded contract tenders through various companies among them Claymug General Supplies, Rumili Limited, Ndembiki Limited as well as Kianjeku Textile and Uniform General Supplies.

Gachoka, on the other hand, was awarded three tenders while Ayaan received benefits from Kianjeku Textile and Uniform General Supplies.

The case will be mentioned on October 9, 2020.