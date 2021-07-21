Larry Madowo speaks on vaccine inequality

Africa has received the fewest vaccines in the world so far.

In a CNN article posted by Larry Madowo, the journalist has admitted that the anxiety he’s facing has had him reaching breaking point. Larry’s grandmother has been in hospital with the dreaded COVID-19, hooked to a ventilator. HIs fear is that she could die at any moment. “Every time I see a call from home, my heart sinks. I always fear that they’re ringing to say that my grandmother has died…. The dreaded call could come at any time: Covid-19. Again.”

Madowo is bringing to light the inequality of COVID-19 vaccines that the world’s poorest countries face. Whereas the western world has stockpiled vaccines, Africa has only managed to secure a third of what its population needs. America for example has vaccinated 162 million people which is half its population, while Kenya has only vaccinated 1.1% of its population. Of the 3.5 billion people already vaccinated worldwide, only 1.6% are in African countries.

The west has been reluctant to share COVID vaccines with the rest of the world, even more they have more than they could ever need. “The biggest lesson for Africa, some leaders here say, is that it is on its own, and there’s no such thing as global solidarity when people are at their most vulnerable.” Larry says. It’s clear that Africa will be still battling the vicious virus long after the rest of the world has healed and moved on.

