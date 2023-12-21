Last KDF contingent exits DRC ending EACRF mission

The last batch of Kenya Defence Forces officers serving under the East African Community Regional Force (EACRF) deployed to the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has returned to the country marking the end of the one year long mission.

The troops were received at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, JKIA by the Chief of Defence Forces General Francis Ogolla after leaving Goma on Thursday morning.

With the DRC government having failed to renew the EACRF mandate after December 8th, the Kenya Defence Forces Soldiers returned home shoulders high after reclaiming Goma from the hands of M23 rebels and having ensured the retreat of rebels to cantonment areas according to the primary mandate of the EACRF deployment.

Kenyan troops were the first to be deployed and managed to deal with the instability in Goma, the capital of North Kivu.

Burundi, Uganda and South Sudan joined Kenya a month later with Burundi manning the Masisi area, Uganda manning the Bunagana area while Kenya was in charge of Kibumba and Rumangabo alongside South Sudan.

EACRF exits at a time the country is conducting its general elections with President Felix Tshisekedi seeking a second term in a crowded Presidential contest attracting 19 candidates.