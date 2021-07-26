Last minute heartbreak for Shujaa as Olympic campaign begins

A last minute try by USA captain Madison Hughes proved costly for the national sevens team, Shujaa, who went down 19-14 in their Olympic rugby sevens Pool C opener in Tokyo on Monday 26 July 2021.

Carlin Isles scored the opening try of the match midway through the first half after a moment of sustained USA pressure that saw Kenya concede a series of penalties.

Martin Iosefo added a second try for Mike Friday’s charges after yet more Kenyan indiscipline at the breakdown. The conversion was successful as the USA led 12-0.

KENYA 14 -U.S.A 19

You did well boys!! onto the next one against South Africa at 1pm Kenyan Time#YouAreTheReason #TeamKenya pic.twitter.com/oGImRjQVul — TeamKenya (@OlympicsKe) July 26, 2021

Kenya began to see a lot more of the ball, Nelson Oyoo stretching the USA defense, Collins Injera on hand to score and for a 12-7 half time score.

With the USA fluffing their own lineout, Innocent Simiyu’s charges would find themselves in possession from the ensuing scrummage.

Eden Agero released Jeff Oluoch for the converted try under the posts as Kenya led for the first time, 14-12 in mid second half.

Agero would then set up Ambaka for a try scoring opportunity with a chip behind the USA defenders, the referee ruling that Ambaka failed to control the ball under pressure from Matai Leuta as he attempted to ground it.

Rugby Kenya/US…Well done Kenya!! Next game tonight against SA. We wish you all the best. #YouAreTheReason pic.twitter.com/tUsvcUVuaF — AMB.(Dr.) Amina C. Mohamed (@AMB_A_Mohammed) July 26, 2021

This proved to be the game’s pivotal point, a swift USA counter attack seeing Hughes score a converted try, USA just taking the 19-14 win.

Up next for Kenya is a clash against South Africa at 1.00pm EAT. The South Africans began their campaign with a 33-14 win over Ireland.