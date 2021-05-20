Last of Kirinyaga’s Mau Mau generals passes on, bullet still in the body

General Magoto, the last of Mau Mau Generals from Kirinyaga County has passed on with a bullet still lodged in his body.

The bullet fired by the colonial soldiers hit him on the hip joint and could not be removed due to the delicate location, according to the Mau Mau War veteran.

According to his wife Beatrice Warui, Magoto died on Monday night while being rushed to hospital from his Karumandi market premises.

The General, whose real name was, Fredrick Gachoki Mutagatwe, was among those who were detained at Hola in Tana River upon capture by the Colonialists.

General Magoto was born in Ndundui-ini area, Guama Sub-location, Baragwi location of Gichugu Division in 1927.

He was first approached to take the Mau Mau oath in mid-1947, while working in Nairobi, but refused to do so claiming he was a Christian.

But in November 1952, he eventually took the rebel’s oath at Weru wa Nguuru, Karumandi area of Gichugu Division.

During that period, area Chief, Johana Ngungi of Baragwi, was forcing young men to clear bushes which Mutagatwe interpreted as forced labor and led people in protesting against it.

He was eventually arrested in 1953 as oath takers were being rounded up and was taken to Embu prison but later released for lack of evidence.

However, for fear of being re-arrested, he left and went to fight in the forest.

Subsequently, he left in search of a Mau-Mau platoon to join and found General China (Waruhiu Itote, 1922-1993) at Kangatia forest in Kirinyaga County.

General China in his book, “Mau Mau General” mentions Gachoki wa Mutagatwe saying he joined General China’s Mwiruti platoon of the present-day Nyeri County in February 1953.

He was later joined by Batiri Njogu (later General Kassam), General Kubu Kubu, and Chui wa Mararo (later General Chui), among others.