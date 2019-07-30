The remains of the late Bomet Governor Dr Joyce Laboso will be interred at her marital home in Koru, Kisumu County on Saturday the 3rd of August 2019.

A requiem mass in honour of Dr Laboso will be held on Saturday at Bomet Green Stadium before the body is moved to its final resting place.

Preparations for the burial of late Bomet Governor Dr Joyce Laboso have kicked off. According to the family, the remains of the late governor will be interred at her Koru home in Kisumu County.

The first funeral service will be held in Nairobi on Thursday at the All Saints Cathedral before the body is transferred to Bomet for an overnight vigil.

On Friday, a funeral service will be held at the Bomet Green Stadium.

The body will then be moved to its final resting place in Koru according to Luo tradition.

The family is said to have arrived at the decision to have the late governor buried in Koru given that she was officially married and not Bomet her birthplace and county.

Energy Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter, Narok Governor Samwel Tunai and Cabinet Administrative Secretary for Petroleum John Mosonik are leading the committee organizing for the burial of the late governor.

Meanwhile, her deputy Dr Hillary Barchock will be sworn as Bomet governor after the burial.

Elsewhere, the national assembly has set up an ad-hoc committee to lease with the family of the late Kibra MP Ken Okoth to prepare for his final send-off.

The late Kibra Mp succumbed to Colorectal Cancer last Friday hours after being admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Nairobi Hospital.

Ken Okoth passed on at the age of 41 years.

The committee will be chaired by Minority Leader John Mbadi.