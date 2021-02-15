Late Garissa Senator Yusuf Haji laid to rest

The late Garissa Senator Yusuf Haji has been laid to rest Monday afternoon at the Lang’ata Muslim Cemetery.

President Kenyatta led a host of leaders to the late Garissa’s Senator burial shortly after attending the funeral service of the late Simeon Nyachae in Gusii Stadium, Kisii County.

Notable leaders present who attended the burial of Yusuf Haji included Deputy President William Ruto, ODM Leader Raila Odinga, Speaker Lusaka and Members of Parliament among others.

He was buried after 4 pm prayers at the South C Mosque in Nairobi.

The 80-year-old Senator died Sunday night while receiving treatment at the Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi County.

In his message of condolence, the President eulogised the veteran politician, who until his death was the co-chair of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Taskforce, as a dependable Kenyan leader and patriot.

“It is very unfortunate that we have lost such a dependable, solid and highly accomplished Kenyan leader.

Mzee Haji was a highly respected leader and elder whose wisdom, deep knowledge of the Kenyan society and long experience as a public administrator enabled him to serve the country in various leadership roles with distinction for many years,” the President said.

The President said the death of Senator Haji was a big blow to the country especially in the BBI constitutional reform process where his leadership shall be dearly missed.

Deputy President William Ruto described Haji as a selfless, progressive, dependable and committed champion for a more united and inclusive Kenya.

“We will fondly remember Honourable Haji as a leader who robustly upheld and reinforced the reputation and integrity of public service. Senator Mohamed Yusuf Haji was a gifted politician, modest yet strategic schemer with ground-breaking mediation skills,” He said.