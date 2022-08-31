Late Gichugu Returning Officer Geoffrey Gitobu laid to rest

A sombre mood engulfed Marurui village in Ntugi, Meru County during the burial of Gichugu IEBC Returning Officer Geoffrey Gitobu Wednesday.

Gitobu who was eulogized by many as a devoted, loving, caring and honest person joined IEBC as a returning officer in the year 2010 after leaving his teaching career, where he worked in several constituencies within the country.

The late Gitobu passed away on August 22 after reportedly feeling dizzy while driving to Nanyuki shortly after overseeing the elections in Gichugu.

He was then rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Pathologists have ruled out foul play in the sudden mysterious death of Gichugu Constituency returning officer Geoffrey Gitobu.

A post-mortem that was performed today at Cottage Hospital mortuary in Nanyuki by three pathologists showed that the deceased died from a clot in the pulmonary vein.

Speakers who attended his burial said it was very unfortunate that at every election in the country IEBC officer or officers have to lose their lives.

They called on the relevant agencies to conduct a conclusive investigation over the several deaths of IEBC officers and perpetrators be brought to book.

The late Geoffrey Gatobu Mutiiria has left behind a wife Catherine Kagwiria and three children namely; Rhodes Kinoti, Tunu Gatwiri and Amana Nkirote.