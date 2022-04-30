Late Kibaki’s impeccable educational background

The late President Mwai Kibaki who died on Friday last week was destined for greatness.

Born on the 15th of November 1931, in Thunguri village now Othaya, Kibaki and his agemates were herd boys.

According to his family and friends, while tending goats and calves, the young Kibaki noticed a peculiar structure erected near his home place that caught his fancy.

He was to learn later that the unsual edifice constructed by missionaries was a sanctuary cum-school.

Here, the President attended his preparatory school for his foundational schooling. He later joined Gatuyaini Primary School where he spent two years.

“However, being diligent and bright boy he was, his prospective fortunes were already ascertainable. As it came to pass Mwai Kibaki was destined for greatness,” read part of his eulogy.

Kibaki later joined the Holy Ghost Catholic Missionaries’ Karima Mission School, which is today Karima Primary School for another three years. From here he went to Mathari School (later namer Nyeri High School) before joining Mang’i High School.

He was one of the brightest students with a maximum of six points at his “O” level examinations (Cambridge School Certificate examinations) by passing six subjects with Grade 1 distinction in 1950.

He, however, considered becoming a soldier after much influence from first and Second World War veterans in his village.

In 1951, Kibaki joined Makerere University College, Uganda where he studied Economics, History and Political Science between the years 1951 and 1954.

In 1956, he chose and enrolled at the London School of Economics where he obtained a B.Sc. in Public Finance, whith distinction.

He later went back to Makerere University in 1958 where he taught as an assistant Lecturer until 1961.

Honorary Degrees

Kibaki got a Doctorate of Science in Jomo Kenyatta University Of Agriculture and Technology in 2003.

A Doctorate of Letters from the University of Nairobi in 2004.

In 2008, Doctorate of Science in Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology. The same year he got a Doctorate of Laws in University Of Nairobi.

Doctorate of Education from Kenyatta University in 2012 Doctorate of Laws in Kenyatta University.

A Doctorate of Humane Letters from Dedan Kimathi University of Technology in 2013 and in 2016 he got a Doctorate of Environmental Studies from Masaimara University.