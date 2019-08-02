Late Kibra MP Ken Okoth to be cremated Saturday

The cremation and burial of the late Kibra member of parliament Ken Okoth will proceed Saturday as planned after the family filed a consent in court agreeing to have DNA samples taken from Okoth’s body as well as having his alleged son participate in the funeral ceremony.

Okoth’s family maintains that the matter was purely a family issue and no dispute existed neither in the manner of disposing the body of their beloved one nor his properties.

Barely a day after the court issued an injunction stopping the interment of Kibra MP Ken Okoth set, the family has brought to an end the controversy surrounding the burial plans in relation to Okoth’s alleged lover to have the son recognized as Ken Okoth’s biological child.

According to a consent signed and registered in court by the family, both parties through their lawyers agreed to provide their own pathologists to have DNA samples taken from Okoth’s body for testing to prove the paternity of boy at the centre of controversy and further allow the minor to attend the burial of the late MP. Okoth’s family maintained that the matter was purely a family matter.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



Elsewhere, the Director of Public Prosecutions suffered a major setback in its attempt to prosecute Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria over charges of hate speech after the magistrate ruled that the legislator had no case to answer.

While dismissing the hate speech charges against him, Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi ruled that the prosecution failed to authenticate the source of the video in which Kuria was allegedly captured uttering the inciting words at Wangige Market in Kiambu County on September 5, 2017.

According to the court, the state failed to get a translator to interpret the meaning of the words allegedly uttered by Kuria.

In the case, Kuria was accused of having used abusive words that were intended to cause physical injury.

Finally, embattled Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu alongside other suspects accused of corruption related charges in connection to a 588 million shillings irregular road tender will know the fate of their bail review application on Monday.

In the case, Governor Waititu is contesting earlier orders by the magistrate court barring him from accessing his offices pending the hearing and determination of the corruption case.

In his bail review application, Waititu argues that the conditions issued by the magistrate court are excessive, harsh and meant to frustrate him.

Tell Us What You Think