Late Kiptum is Talanta Hall of Fame inaugural inductee

The late marathon world record holder Kelvin Kiptum has been inducted into the Talanta Hall of Fame by the sports ministry.

During the ceremony held on Wednesday Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba honoured the late marathoner as a ‘legend who brought much honour to Kenya’.

“While we have all these legends here, this is the first induction ever to be done. We have never formally inducted anyone, but Kelvin becomes one of the legends to be formally inducted into this Hall of Fame,” said Namwamba.

The CS also stated that Kiptum’s journey was celebrated in life and should be done so posthumously.

“As we said when laying him to rest, Kiptum was celebrated both in life and in his death. This will remain a lasting symbol to his credible achievement,” he added.

The induction followed a meeting between the families of Kiptum and his late coach Gervais Hakizimana.

The late marathoner was also honoured early this month when he was crowned the 2023 Sportsman of the Year at the 20th edition of the sports personality of the year awards [SOYA}.

In a meeting where legislators Gideon Kimaiyo of Keiyo South and Teso South’s Mary Amase were present, Athletics Kenya Nairobi branch chairman Barnabas Korir said the induction of Kenya’s iconic legends was the first sign the government was ready to recognize sportspeople.

Before his untimely demise, Kiptum ran the Chicago race in October in two hours and 35 seconds, slicing 34 seconds off the previous fastest time set by his Kenyan rival, the marathon legend Eliud Kipchoge.

While Kiptum only competed in three marathons, he won all of the races, posting three of the seven fastest times in history for the event.