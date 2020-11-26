Late Matungu MP widows say burial delay is tormenting the family

Two widows of the late Matungu MP Justus Murunga now want the Court to lift an injunction stopping his burial saying the delay is causing the family unnecessary anguish.

Christabel Murunga and Grace Murunga are the 1st and 2nd respondents in a case filed by Agnes Wangui who claims to have been in a relationship with the MP.

Through their lawyer Patrick Lutta, the two argue that Wangui’s prayers in the petition shouldn’t delay the burial saying, “The sooner the deceased is left to rest in peace the better for everybody.”

Lutta says DNA samples can be collected and tests conducted even after the MP is laid to rest adding that the two widows have assented to the same and given Wangui the go ahead to attend the funeral ceremony.

The burial of the late MP which was slated for 28th November was stopped by the Court after Wangui filed a petition claiming she was in a seven-year relationship with the MP which bore them two children, a boy and a girl.

She had asked the Court to order the collection of DNA samples from the deceased and the two minors to ascertain their paternity.

Wangui alleges that they had a plan to solemnize their union under the Agikuyu customs before the MP died saying he had bought him land in Karen where he was planning to build her a home.

Lutta however dismissed the claims saying Wangui’s relationship with the deceased collapsed even before he became a Member of Parliament.

He also argues that the continued delay to dispose the body is a contravention of the Ministry of Health guidelines on COVID-19.

The lawyer told the Court that the family has suffered untold suffering due to the delay and wants the Court to consider their plea to bury their loved one.