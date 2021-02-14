Late Nyachae’s body arrives in Kisii ahead of Monday burial

The body of former Cabinet Minister Simeon Nyachae arrived in Kisii ahead of a burial ceremony on Monday at the Gusii stadium.

The Kenya police chopper touched down at Kisii School grounds shortly before 11 am where he was a former student for onward ferrying to his rural home.

County elected leaders led by Governor James Ongwae received the body but there was no viewing of the body.

Security remained heightened in Kisii town and at the late Nyachae’s Nyosia home.

Kisii County commissioner, Allan Macharia disclosed over 10,000 mourners were expected to attend the funeral service and that plans for traffic management had been finalized.

He appealed to the members of the public to co-operate with the traffic police especially at Kisii town’s CBD for smooth vehicles and human movement.

Macharia pointed out that the government will stress on adherence to Covid-19 protocols including maintenance of social distance, hand washing and wearing of face mask at the stadium.