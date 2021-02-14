Late Nyachae’s body arrives in Kisii ahead of Monday burial

Written By: KBC Reporter

The Head of State recalled his interactions with Hon Simeon Nyachae over the years saying the former Nyaribari Chache MP was a jolly, accessible and dependable elder whose wise counsel and friendship he will miss.

The body of former Cabinet Minister Simeon Nyachae arrived in Kisii ahead of a burial ceremony on Monday at the Gusii stadium.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

The Kenya police chopper touched down at Kisii School grounds shortly before 11 am where he was a former student for onward ferrying to his rural home.

Also Read  KBC Radio celebrates 93 years of broadcasting

County elected leaders led by Governor James Ongwae received the body but there was no viewing of the body.

Security   remained heightened in Kisii town and at the late Nyachae’s Nyosia home.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

Kisii County commissioner, Allan Macharia disclosed over 10,000 mourners were expected to attend the funeral service and that plans for traffic management had been finalized.

Also Read  Ruling on whether Sonko will be produced in court adjourned

He appealed to the members of the public to co-operate with the traffic police especially at Kisii town’s CBD for smooth vehicles and human movement.

Also Read  Baringo Jubilee MCAs to face disciplinary action for rejecting Bill

Macharia pointed out that the government will stress on adherence to Covid-19 protocols including maintenance of social distance, hand washing and wearing of face mask at the stadium.

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR