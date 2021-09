The event which took place at Nairobi Street Kitchen drew a number of Kenyan celebrities.

Nairobi Street Kitchen recently played host to the launch of the new look Grant Whiskey called Triple Wood 12. Taking the shape of a crew hangout, the reveal event drew Kenya’s top influencers like Shiksha Arora, Magunga, Kagwe Mungai, Sheila Kwamboka and many more for an evening of varied interactive fun, games and activities.