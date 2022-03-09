Launch of the Connected Summit 2022 Sponsors

The ICT Authority Wednesday hosted a Sponsors and Partners breakfast in readiness for the Connected Summit that is scheduled for 11-14 April 2022 in Kwale County.

Connected Kenya Summit is the leading ICT thought leadership forum in the region that brings together industry players from the private sector, public sector and academia.

Officiating the event at a Nairobi hotel, Principal Secretary State Department of ICT and Innovation, Jerome Ochieng said the government is committed to accelerating the country’s digital transformation using ICT and thus enable the realization of the Big Four Agenda and Vision 2030.

He said the summit comes at a time when the government of Kenya has made key strides in ensuring ICT effectiveness and efficiency in service delivery.

“First held in 2009, the Summit is a brainchild of the ICT Authority in partnership with ICT industry partners and for a decade now, Connected has driven development of the ICT ecosystem in Kenya,” noted PS adding that the Summit has also spurred ICT investments and increased partnership between government and private sector.

Ochieng said some of the Summit’s key outcomes are in active use such as Huduma Centers that have transformed public service delivery across Kenya hence essential government services can now be accessed from the comfort of home on the E-Citizen portal.

The Digital Literacy Programme and Presidential Digital Talent Programme are both outcomes of Connected and through which the government will build the country’s digital skills.

This year’s Connected Summit also includes a notable lineup of the industry’s leading experts and specialists from local and multinational organisations.

“As part of our new business strategy to become a purpose-led technology company, we are eager to play a bigger part in digitizing and transforming Government, Counties and various sectors including education, health, agriculture and manufacturing.

This Year’s Connected offers a great platform to engage other stakeholders and partners on how frontier digital technology such as 5G, IoT and Artificial Intelligence can transform lives, power inclusion and create sustainable livelihoods,” said Peter Ndegwa, Chief Executive Officer, Safaricom PLC.

Connected Kenya Summit 2022 will also be sponsored by Safaricom, Telkom Kenya+ Dimension Data, Amazon Web Services, TESPOK , Dell + Intel.

“The Summit will feature high-level discussions, a women in Tech Stream, Waziri Golf Cup and the Innovation Awards. There will also be an exhibition and ICT expo featuring ICT innovations and life changing ICT solutions from the public and private sectors that have made an impact in the lives of Kenyans,” added Dr. Kipronoh Ronoh the Ag. Chief Executive Officer of the ICT Authority.

The theme for Connected Summit 2022 is “Accelerating Digital Transformation”.