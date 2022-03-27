Laura Kariuki set to appear in ‘Along For The Ride’

The movie is scheduled to premiere worldwide on April 22nd.

Kenyan actress Laura Kariuki will star in the new Netflix movie Along For The Ride scheduled for release worldwide on April 22nd.

In the film, Laura plays Jake’s ex-girlfriend, Maggie. She stars alongside Ricardo Hurtado who plays Jake, Emma Pasarow who plays Auden, Belmont Cameli as Eli and Kate Bosworth as Heidi.

The teen romance movie is based on the book of the same name by best-selling Young adult author Sarah Dessen. The film will follow Auden and fellow mysterious insomniac Eli. While the seaside town of Colby sleeps, the two embark on a nightly quest to help Auden experience the fun, carefree teen life she never knew she wanted.

This will not be the first big production Laura has starred in; she previously appeared in the CW show Black Lightning based on the DC Comic of the same name.

Watch the movie’s trailer here.