Her debut album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill was the first hip-hop album to win big at the 1999 Grammys

Lauryn Hill is one the 90’s most popular artists having made her name in the hip-hop group The Fugees alongside Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel. In 1998, Lauryn made her debut as a solo artist with her first album dubbed The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. It was received with huge critical acclaim and commercial success. At the 1999 Grammys, Lauryn Hill received 5 Grammys for her album including album of the year, making it the first hip-hop album to ever win that award. However, Lauryn never made another album and in Rolling Stone’s 500 Greatest Albums podcast she explains why.

In the podcast, she says that no one from her label ever called her to ask about another one. She also explained that when she was ready to make her debut, she was met with resistance from the recording label and the distribution companies and that played a part. “After The Miseducation, there were scores of tentacled obstructionists, politics, repressing agendas, unrealistic expectations, and saboteurs everywhere…people had included me in their own narratives of their successes as it pertained to my album, and if this contradicted my experience, I was considered an enemy,” Hill continued.

20 years after her album artists like HER are still talking about how important Miseducation was important to the music world. Popular artists today have sampled Laryn’s work including Drake for his song “Nice for what”.

In the list of the 500 greatest albums, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill appears at number 10.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Listen to the full podcast here.

Tell Us What You Think