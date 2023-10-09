British-Mauritian songstress Lavaud makes a stunning comeback with her brand new single “Roll on Me”. The all-star ensemble features special guests that have shaped the landscape of African music: Tiwa Savage, Patoranking, Reekado Banks and Kanis. “Roll on Me” is rooted in a simmering, effortlessly smooth groove that begins with an entrancing bass-guitar melody taking centre stage, instantly drawing listeners into its hypnotic embrace.

Tapping into the rhythms of Afro-dancehall, the dynamic collective of globally diverse artists team up for the feel-good single “Roll on Me” which also features superstar producers: Kel-P (who’s produced for Burna Boy, Wizkid, Rema) and Trakmatik.

The rich and warm nature of the production provides the perfect canvas for Lavaud to showcase her typically stunning vocals as she continues to assert herself and raise the bar within the UK R&B scene, whilst bringing together some of the biggest and best artists in the Afrobeats and Latin scenes for an infectious creation that skillfully spans continents with irresistible ease.

“I’m so excited to be working with such iconic and generational talent. I love how all our cultures blend to create something timeless, that’s the beauty of music,” Lavaud says.

Speaking on the collaboration, Tiwa Savage said, “When artists come together like this, something magical happens. This song is so special and I’m loving everybody’s energy.”

The new track follows Lavaud’s previous debut EP ‘King Vaud’ and hit singles: “King Vaud” and “Oh My” which also featured Reekado Banks–a body of work that saw her mix her cultural context as a British-Mauritian empowered artist. She is inspired by the world of R&B and African music, all while maintaining a dedicated ethos to unfiltered, self-expression. ‘King Vaud’ EP received widespread critical acclaim from Ebro and Dotty on Apple Music, MOBO Awards, GRM Daily, The Face, Essence, Mixtape Madness and BBC 1Xtra, while 2020’s “In This Room” channelled the isolation of lockdown for a stunning piece of Neo-R&B-tinged music that further showed her range and the depth of her messaging.