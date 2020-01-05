Lavin Asego wins Thika greens safari tour pro-am

Former Kenya sevens rugby international, Lavin Asego, emerged the overall winner of the Pro-Am event for the seventh leg of the 2019/20 Safari tour leg, hosted at Thika Greens Golf Resort.

Playing off handicap 15, Lavin Asego, a dual code Kenya rugby star, returned identical scores of 20 at the front and back nines for a gross score of 40, handing him the overall winner’s title.

Asego played alongside another rugby legend Humphrey Kayange and A. Kwaya from the team anchored by Zambian professional, Sydney Wemba which finished in second place, on 83 points, two behind the eventual winners, the team of F. Makazi, A. Mwaura and R.Njuguna, anchored by Muthaiga Golf Club’s Geoffrey Makokha. Kopan Timbe’s team finished in third place on 82 points, a point behind the second place.

Golf Park’s elite amateur Naomi Wafula picked up the Lady winner’s prize ahead of Esther Wanjiku as left hander Kenneth Mwangi Njoroge walked away with the men’s prize ahead of James Nderitu. The duo of Elijah Bole and Macharia Wandere went home with the respective nines awards.

Speaking at the Pro-AM prize giving event, Barclays Bank Regional Manager, Arnold Ndugi congratulated the winners, while reiterating the company’s commitment to the sport of golf.

“On behalf of Barclays bank, I want to congratulate today’s winners and re affirm that we remain committed to the growth of golf in the country, and more so the opportunities it presents beyond the course. As a bank, we believe in connecting people’s dreams and ambitions to the resources they need to achieve their aspirations in line with our brand purpose – bringing possibilities to life.” He added.

Attention now shifts to the main tournament, where a total of 46 professionals and one amateur will compete over four rounds to crown the 2020 Thika Greens Golf resort, Safari Tour winner.

The Safari tour is an initiative of the Kenya Open Golf Limited, aimed at preparing Kenyan pro golfers for the 2020 Magical Kenya Open, presented by ABSA.