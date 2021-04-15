Lawrence Warunge charged with five counts of murder

Lawrence Warunge, the main suspect in the murder of his four family members and a worker at Karura area in Kiambaa, Kiambu County, has been charged with five counts of murder.

Appearing in a virtual court session before Lady Justice Mary Kasango, Warunge was charged with killing his father Nicholas Warunge, mother Anne Warunge, brother Christian Njenga, nephew Maxwell Njenga and construction worker James Kinyanjui on the night of January 5 and 6, 2021.

He however denied the charges.

The court directed that the suspect be remanded at Nairobi Industrial Area Prison pending the pre-trial hearing scheduled for May 11, 2021.