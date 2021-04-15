Lawrence Warunge pleads not guilty to five counts of murder

Lawrence Warunge, the main suspect in the murder of his four family members and a worker at Karura area in Kiambaa, Kiambu County, has been charged with five counts of murder.

Appearing in a virtual court session before Lady Justice Mary Kasango, Warunge was charged with killing his father Nicholas Warunge, mother Anne Warunge, brother Christian Njenga, nephew Maxwell Njenga and construction worker James Kinyanjui on the night of January 5 and 6, 2021.

He however denied the charges.

The court directed that the suspect be remanded at Nairobi Industrial Area Prison pending the pre-trial hearing scheduled for May 11, 2021.

His arraignment follows a psychiatric report released by Mathari Mental Hospital that confirmed Warunge fit to stand trial.

In January, the court ruled that Lawrence Warunge was unfit to stand trial after a psychiatric report was presented at the Kiambu Law Court.

The 22-year-old confessed to killing his parents, 12-year old brother, his cousin and their farmhand in January.

Warunge told homicide detectives that he was inspired by a movie series ‘Killing Eve’ to end the lives of the five.

His girlfriend Sarah Muthoni, who was previously presented before the court is expected to be a state witness in the case.