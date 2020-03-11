Lawyer Hari Gakinya charged with murder of Belgian woman

A Nakuru-based lawyer Hari Gakinya has been charged with the murder of Belgian woman Dysseleer Mireille Lesoipa.

Appearing before Justice Daniel Ogembo the lawyer, however, pleaded not guilty to the offense of murder.

It is alleged that between 11th December 2018 and July 2019 jointly with others not before the court at an unknown place within Kenya killed Lesoipa alias Leila.

He was charged even though the police are yet to find the deceased body who police believe was killed.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



His bail hearing is set for Monday.

The prosecution has told court they will be opposing his release on bail.

Meanwhile, the other suspect Lucy Waithera Njuguna, a close friend to the deceased who is also facing a similar murder charge in the case was also arraigned in court but she did not take plea for the second time as her mental assessment report was not ready.

She will be taken for mental assessment at Mathari Hospital.

She will appear before the court on Thursday to plead to the charge.

Tell Us What You Think