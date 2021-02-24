Lawyer Kanjama challenges BBI Amendment Bill 2020 verification process

Lawyer Charles Kanjama has moved to court challenging the verification process of the Constitutional Amendment Bill 2020.

In the application Kanjama wants the court to quash the entire decision of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission that it had carried out a signature verification exercise and ascertained that the Building Bridges Initiative Constitutional Amendment Bill 2020 was supported by at least 1 million registered voters.

He further wants the court to quash the decision by IEBC to transmit the Building Bridges Initiative Constitutional Amendment Bill 2020 to the 47 County Assembly speakers for consideration and all consequential action taken thereof.

Kanjama argues that IEBC’s decision not to carry out an adequate signature verification to ascertain whether the bill was supported by at least 1 million registered voters is invalid, unconstitutional and unlawful.

The Lawyer says he wrote a letter to IEBC seeking information on whether the verification of the signatures had been against an already existing database of signatures and whether IEBC voter register has signatures of voters.

He says that IEBC admitted that it hadn’t carried out a verification of signatures to ascertain that the bill was supported by at least 1 million registered voters.

Kanjama says IEBC in its response said, it didn’t have the capacity and claimed that it didn’t have the legal obligation to carry out the verification of signatures.

In view of its admission, Kanjama argues that a press release by IEBC claiming it had verified the signatures was a misrepresentation of facts.

Kanjama says it is evident that the action by IEBC is unlawful and that its failure to adequately verify voters is unconstitutional.

He says the continued debating and passing of the Building Bridges Initiative Constitutional Amendment Bill 2020 by County Assemblies is a serious concern and should be declared null and void as his application raises fundamental queries on the process of verification of signatures by IEBC.