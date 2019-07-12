Lawyer Karanja Kabage laid to rest at his home in Mang’u

Prominent lawyer cum politician, Karanja Kabage was Friday laid to rest at his Mang’u, Rongai in Nakuru County, following his death after being involved in a road accident near his Karen home on the 5th of July 2019.

Autopsy reports revealed that he succumbed to cardiac arrest.

Earlier, Inspector General Hillary Mutyambai had ordered immediate investigation into his death.

In a statement on the 6th of July, the National Police Service Director of Corporate Communications Charles Owino said Mr Kabage was driving a Land Cruiser along the Southern Bypass from Ole Sereni direction towards Kikuyu when he was involved in an accident Friday night at 9.47pm.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



“Preliminary investigations indicate that the deceased was driving a black Land Cruiser VX along the Southern Bypass from Ole Sereni direction towards Kikuyu general direction. According to eye witnesses, the vehicle veered off to the wrong side of the road, slowed down, appeared to be making a U-turn before slightly hitting the pavement” read the statement.

A taxi driver came to his rescue and drove him to Nairobi hospital where he had requested to be taken. A good samaritan who had stopped by to help accompanied them to hospital in a different car.

“A taxi driver stopped and joined another good Samaritan. The victim requested to be driven to Nairobi Hospital. The taxi driver took control of the Land Cruiser and drove the victim to Nairobi Hospital. They were accompanied to hospital by the good Samaritan who drove in a second vehicle” said Charles Owino.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy Dr.William Ruto were among those who attended his burial ceremony.

The late Kabage had a distinguished career in the insurance sector before joining business and politics.

Kabage was a prominent insurance expert, having served as a director at African Reinsurance Corporation and First Reinsurance Brokers Limited.

He has also served as a board member of the Kenya Private Sector Alliance, National Social Security Fund (NSSF), Labour Advisory Board, Energy Regulatory Authority Commission among others.